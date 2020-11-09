Advertisement

FHP holds annual food drive through November

By Walker Thomas
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 2:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Highway Patrol is hosting a food drive to benefit local communities during the month of November.

The annual “Stuff the Charger” food drive aims to collect as many non-perishable food donations as possible. Donations are being accepted at four different FHP locations across North Central Florida. The food will go to multiple local food banks, where it will then be distributed throughout the community.

Lieutenant Patrick Riordan of FHP says, “the pandemic’s not going to slow us down. No matter what we got going on in our country, we still have hungry people. So the food is never going to go to waste, especially if it’s a non-perishable.”

Those interested in donating can drop off non-perishable items at their local FHP station. The locations include:

  • Florida Highway Patrol
  • 1350 W US Hwy 90
  • Lake City, Fl 32055
  • Florida Highway Patrol
  • 16106 SE US Hwy 19
  • Cross City, Fl 32628
  • Florida Highway Patrol
  • 6300 NW 13th St
  • Gainesville, Fl 32653
  • Florida Highway Patrol
  • 600 SE 25th Avenue
  • Ocala, Fl 34471

