FHP holds annual food drive through November

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Highway Patrol is hosting a food drive to benefit local communities during the month of November.

The annual “Stuff the Charger” food drive aims to collect as many non-perishable food donations as possible. Donations are being accepted at four different FHP locations across North Central Florida. The food will go to multiple local food banks, where it will then be distributed throughout the community.

Lieutenant Patrick Riordan of FHP says, “the pandemic’s not going to slow us down. No matter what we got going on in our country, we still have hungry people. So the food is never going to go to waste, especially if it’s a non-perishable.”

Those interested in donating can drop off non-perishable items at their local FHP station. The locations include:

Florida Highway Patrol

1350 W US Hwy 90

Lake City, Fl 32055

Florida Highway Patrol

16106 SE US Hwy 19

Cross City, Fl 32628

Florida Highway Patrol

6300 NW 13th St

Gainesville, Fl 32653

Florida Highway Patrol

600 SE 25th Avenue

Ocala, Fl 34471

