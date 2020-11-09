Gainesville’s Veterans community honors two local heroes ahead of Veteran’s Day

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Fisher house in Gainesville is known as a ‘home away from home’ for the families of veterans and military service members who receive care at the Randall Malcolm VA Medical Center.

Connecting the two buildings is the ‘Walk of Courage’-- a path where many of the bricks bear the names of veterans in honor of them. Two special names were recently added to this path and this week the Gainesville veterans community came together to remember them.

Bob Gasche and Stephen Lawrence were both World War II veterans who returned to Gainesville after years of sacrifice and continued to service the community.

“This event is just a wonderful tribute to two fine outstanding veterans," said Thomas Wisnieski Director of North Florida / South Georgia Veterans Health Care System. “They made Gainesville a much better place because of their efforts and their impact ... a huge impact to the community."

Lawrence is known for his role as a famous Tuskegee airman. After serving, he became a minister, mentor and missionary.

Gasche was a marine who served in World War II and Korea. He is was well-known for his major role in the Battle of Iwo Jima. He became known as the “Voice for Veterans" after founding several groups for previous service members as well as educational groups for those aspiring to serve their country.

Both men were an inspiration for generations to come and local heroes to remember on Veteran’s Day and every day.

“For me it’s about having my children understand the choices that my grandfathers made and what they’re passionate about," said Gasche’s relative, Andrew Poe. "Their country ... freedom ... the freedom of their neighbors ... and what they put on the line to protect that. A day like Veteran’s Day is a reminder that it is something that constantly needs to be on my mind and needs to constantly be a conversation I have with the next generation about what these guys did for us.”

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.