Gators like their matchups, with or without Pitts

Dynamic tight end left Saturday’s win after big hit
By Kevin Wells
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Gator tight end Kyle Pitts, one of the nation’s finest at his position, is questionable for Saturday’s home game against Arkansas after taking a brutal hit to the head in last week’s game against Georgia.

Despite the potential absence of Pitts, whose eight touchdown receptions in five games are a Florida single season record by a tight end, the Gators remain confident in their offensive weaponry heading into the matchup with the Razorbacks.  Quarterback Kyle Trask, head coach Dan Mullen, and linebacker Amari Burney discuss the potential impact of losing Pitts for the game, as well as Florida’s first place standing in the SEC East.

