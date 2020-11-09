Manual recount next for Growth Management Area Amendment

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After nearly 17 hours of recounting ballots for the Growth Management Area Amendment votes, the Alachua County Supervisor of Elections Office machine recount results in 64,000 votes for yes and 63,707 votes for no.

That leaves a margin of .22% which is less than a quarter of one percent. This calls for a manual recount to consider all ballots that were not able to be processed through the machine recount.

Director of Communications and Outreach, TJ Pyche, said they will go through each ballot not able to be processed by the machine by hand.

“That will actually be election workers going by hand through any of the ballots that either were under voted meaning no selection was made, over voted where they made both of the selections yes and no, or there were some type of ambiguous marks,” said Pyche.

The Alachua County Supervisor of Elections, Kim Barton, said she’s thankful for all the poll workers and volunteers who’ve helped them get one step closer to a final result.

“It’s been a long day and a long night but they just persevered and they kept at it and so we’re excited to have this portion done and now we’ll be looking forward to thursday with a manual recount,” said Barton.

The manual recount will happen at the elections office on November 12.

If the amendment is approved, Alachua County’s Comprehensive Plan and Land Development regulations would exclusively govern land development, even if a city wants to to extend its own boundaries.

