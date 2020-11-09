Advertisement

Recount underway after “Growth Management Area Amendment” proposal passes by a narrow margin

By Dylan Lyons
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 8:17 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A recount is taking place at the Alachua County Supervisor of Elections Office because just more than 200 votes separated the “yes” votes from the “no” votes on the “Growth Management Area Amendment” proposal that was on the ballot in the general election.

The Canvassing Board of Alachua County called for a machine recount because, according to statute, the vote fell within the one half of one percent difference.

“All of the precinct day ballots, early voting ballots, and vote-by-mail ballots we have to run it through the machine. Those that kick out which are maybe overvotes or undervotes or blank ballots they are placed in a tray and if a manual recount is called after this one those are the ones we are looking at for a manual recount,” said Alachua County Supervisor of Elections Kim Barton.

The Supervisor of Elections said for a manual recount to occur, the difference would need to be a quarter of one percent. The manual recount would take place on Thursday.

Poll workers and volunteers will be working throughout the evening on Sunday into the morning on Monday as part of the machine recount.

