Salt Life co-founder in court for manslaughter

Hutto appeared via video teleconference in his first appearance in court to face manslaughter...
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WCJB) - The co-founder of the ‘Salt Life’ apparel brand faced a judge in West Palm Beach on Monday.

Michael Troy Hutto, 54, made his first court appearance in the death of Lora Grace Duncan, 18, of Lake City. He is charged with manslaughter.

Nearly two weeks before, police say Duncan was found dead in a room at the Hilton Resort on Singer Island after her father had asked for a wellness check. She had a single gunshot wound to her stomach.

Duncan’s father says Hutto and his daughter had been dating and that Hutto had been giving her drugs.

Hutto told police he and Duncan had been “playing” in the room, when he pointed the gun at her and it fired.

He says he then put the gun in his backpack and left, driving until he ran out of gas. Police say he left behind his cell phone and wallet at the scene.

Police picked up his trail in Jacksonville, saying when they found him, he was “twitching, making delusional comments and crying.”

Hutto’s bond was set at $255,000, and it was ordered that he not have any weapons or contact with Duncan’s family.

