Several NCFL volleyball teams advance to state championship games

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Several local high school volleyball teams in the area played in state semifinal games in hopes of advancing to the state championship.

In 5A, The Vanguard Knights fell to the Ponte Vedra Sharks at home in three sets (25-12, 25-10,25-20).

In 6A, Forest fell to Saint Petersburg 3-1. The Wildcats took the third set. (25-23, 25-22, 20-25,27-25)

Meanwhile, in 3A the Trinity Catholic Celtics defeated Bishop McLaughlin Catholic (Spring Hill, FL) by a score of 3-2 (25-20, 18-25, 25-21,22-25,15-9). The Celtics will advance to take on Westminster Christian (Miami) in Fort Myers on November 14.

In 1A, Newberry defeated Bell in a three-set sweep (25-17, 25-20, 25-18). The Panthers will advance to the championship and play Sneads on November 13.

