Advertisement

Several NCFL volleyball teams advance to state championship games

Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 12:53 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Several local high school volleyball teams in the area played in state semifinal games in hopes of advancing to the state championship.

In 5A, The Vanguard Knights fell to the Ponte Vedra Sharks at home in three sets (25-12, 25-10,25-20).

In 6A, Forest fell to Saint Petersburg 3-1. The Wildcats took the third set. (25-23, 25-22, 20-25,27-25)

Meanwhile, in 3A the Trinity Catholic Celtics defeated Bishop McLaughlin Catholic (Spring Hill, FL) by a score of 3-2 (25-20, 18-25, 25-21,22-25,15-9). The Celtics will advance to take on Westminster Christian (Miami) in Fort Myers on November 14.

In 1A, Newberry defeated Bell in a three-set sweep (25-17, 25-20, 25-18). The Panthers will advance to the championship and play Sneads on November 13.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kat Cammack speaks on Trump lawsuits
Fatal crash in Alachua County forced rescue crews to cut passengers out of vehicles
World Equestrian Center hosts career fair in Ocala
UF students celebrate the Florida-Georgia game at the O’Dome
Alex Trebek, long-running ‘Jeopardy!’ host, dies at 80

Latest News

Gators share thoughts on victory against Georgia
Florida vs Georgia Postgame
Florida takes down Georgia, 44-28
Sports Overtime 11-6-2020