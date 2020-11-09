The Week Ahead: The stories you need to look out for the week of Nov 9th

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -People still have the chance to see a traveling memorial in North-Central Florida, and veterans day is Wednesday. Those stories, and more, in your week ahead.

Honda of Lake City will host “The Wall that Heals” through Wednesday to honor Vietnam veterans. The wall is a replica of the monument that’s in Washington, D.C. people interested in viewing the wall can do so between 9 am and 7 pm.

A farm share is being hosted at the Alachua Co. fair grounds on Tuesday.

The event is part of community relief day and is part of Strike-Out-For-Hunger. the long foundation is putting on the event and is giving away a free turkey to everyone who stops by.

The giveaway is first come first serve.

Marion Co. schools will hold their annual tribute to veterans on Wednesday, both in person and online.

This is the 14th straight year the school district has provided the service. The memorial will feature a color guard presentation by west port high schools JROTC, music from Bellview High Schools jazz band and more.

The event will be held at the Marion Co. Veteran’s Park.

On Thursday, the Marion County Commission will hold their yearly state of the county meeting.

Commissioners will give their presentation at 7pm from the commission auditorium.

The goal of the meeting is to look back at the success of the 2109-2020 fiscal year and plan for ways to improve upon them in 2021.

