An Alachua County inmate in a ‘vegetative state’ after fight at jail

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 2:47 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An inmate in the Alachua County jail is pleading not guilty to a new battery charge he received for critically injuring another inmate.

Daniel Clark was in jail for trying to run over a pregnant woman with a car. On Oct. 19, ASO says the 29-year-old was involved in an aggressive fight with another inmate. Witnesses say Clark threw the first punch at Devonte Gardner, another inmate in the jail, leading to a fight between the inmates.

According to the report, Clark stomped on Gardner’s face when he fell to the ground and did not stop until officers could remove him.

Gardner was taken to UF Health Shands and is critical. His family tells TV20 Gardner is in a vegetative state and unable to speak.

Gardner was in jail on charges of attempted sexual battery

