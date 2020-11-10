Child cancer survivor and family give back to children at UF Health Shands Children’s Hospital

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A child cancer survivor and his family are helping other children at the UF Health Shands Children’s Hospital stay cozy.

6-year-old Luke Lambert is cancer-free after being diagnosed with leukemia at 18-months old and exactly 1,241 days of chemotherapy.

His family is partnering with Resilience Gives to donate socks to children at the hospital.

Next week the family will visit the hospital.

The company gives a pair of high-quality, non-slip, comfy socks to patients for every pair sold.

Their goal is to donate 10,000 pairs of socks.

An estimated 15,780 children ages 0-19 are diagnosed with cancer each year in the U.S.

