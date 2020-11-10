Eta bringing headaches to forecasters and North Central Florida residents

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -2020 will go down as the most active hurricane season… ever. Out of the 29 named storms this year, though, none of them have come to North Central Florida.

“We’ve been extremely lucky, especially with this record breaking season,” said Levy County Emergency Management Director John MacDonald.

Residents in Cedar Key say with the sheer number of storms that have come through the gulf so far in 2020, it’s almost a miracle that we haven’t seen any impacts in our area.

“I couldn’t afford to be back out of work,” Krystal Boyle, a 10 year resident of Cedar Key said. "I mean four years ago, we got hit hard with Hermine. And it put me out of work for a couple of weeks and after the coronavirus and being shut down, I don’t think we would have even survived.”

In the span of the last 2 days, Eta’s forecast track has shifted hundreds of miles. Over the weekend, it was forecasted to come right for North Central Florida, then it was headed for the panhandles and now looks again like it might threaten the Florida gulf coast. That puts a lot of stress on the residents.

“One day your panicking where you’re going to move all the carts and what you’re going to do with them and how your going to get them there and what you’re going to tie them down with and is this going to last,” 20 year Cedar Key resident Angel Doty said. "And then the next day you come to work and it’s beautiful and it’s a shock.”

MacDonald says with all these shifts in the forecast, it is challenging to prepare, but they are ready.

“It’s all over the map, up and down, but our mindset here, which it’s always been in the past,” MacDonald said. "Any gulf storm or anything, especially the caribbean, anything that comes up from the caribbean doesn’t really give you much time, so we don’t really change the way we do things.”

Hopefully tropical storm eta is the last threat we have to deal with since the season is ending in just over two weeks on November 30.

