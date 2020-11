GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol reports a pedestrian was hit and killed in Bradford County, Monday evening.

Troopers say the unidentified woman was walking on US 301 when she was hit by a driver going north.

The driver did stop at the scene.

FHP says the victim was a 38-year-old woman from Lawtey.

