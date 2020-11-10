Advertisement

Franks, Gators embrace Saturday’s matchup

Florida to host former QB, Razorbacks
By Kevin Wells
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Coming off a big win over Georgia, the 4-1 Gators host Arkansas on Saturday in what promises to be an emotionally-charged return of their former quarterback. Feleipe Franks, who started 24 games at Florida from 2017-19, transferred to Arkansas after dislocating his ankle in the third game of last season and watching the rise of Kyle Trask as starter.

Franks has the Razorbacks at a surprising 3-3 overall and has passed for 1,428 yards with 14 touchdowns and three interceptions.

Franks, Florida head coach Dan Mullen, quarterback Kyle Trask, and center Brett Heggie comment on the return of Franks for the game this Saturday in Gainesville. Heggie was roommates with Franks last year.

