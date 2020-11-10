Advertisement

Gilchrist County voters approve alcoholic beverage sales on Sundays

By Ruelle Fludd
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 11:15 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) -The referendum for Sunday alcohol sales in Gilchrist county came out with nearly 57% of the vote. That comes out to more than 5,300 ballots cast.

“And now apparently they’re wanting to do it at specific times,” said Travis Smith, a Gilchrist County native.

Alcoholic beverage sales are prohibited in any licensed place in the county after 2 AM on Sundays. The question voters were presented on the ballot partially read, should the board of county commissioners amend its ordinance to authorize alcoholic beverage sales from 7 AM to Midnight. Smith sees the potential in expanding the hours.

“I honestly don’t think it’s going to change for the actual businesses themselves as far as getting a beverage, going in and sitting down at a restaurant or sitting down at a bar and having a beverage,” added Smith. “I don’t think that’s going to so much change. I think you’re going to see a change as far as people wanting to, they’re not going out of county to go purchase beer late at night. They’ll be able to do that here and we can collect that money for our county.”

The final decision to amend the current Gilchrist County charter is now up to the county commission. Their next meeting is coming up on November 14th.

