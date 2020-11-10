High Springs Police searching for burglary suspect

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - High Springs Police are asking for your help in solving a home invasion robbery that turned violent.

Officers said last night someone entered a home on Northwest 178th Avenue through an unlocked door.

The suspect hit the 59-year-old man living there in the head multiple times with an object.

Then the robber stole the man’s wallet and left.

The victim is hospitalized in stable condition.

