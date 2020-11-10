“I just got goosebumps”: Vietnam War Veterans reminisce at traveling memorial wall

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - For those that want to see the Vietnam Memorial Wall, they’d usually have to travel as far as Washington D.C. to see it, but now in Lake City you can find a replica of the wall.

Stretching nearly 300 feet from end to end, The Wall That Heals reads over 58,307 names of service members who made the ultimate sacrifice in the Vietnam War.

Honda of Lake City is hosting the memorial. General Manager Kelly Meggs said hundreds of people have come out each day to pay their respects.

Vietnam War Veterans, like Nelson Lucier, came out to pay their respects and reminisce. They say it’s a rush of emotions.

“Kind of mixed feelings like sadness in someways and happiness another and I know it’s hard to explain really, said Lucier.”It’s just it’s heartwarming to go over there to the wall and find those names on the wall and bring back a little bit of reminiscence about who we were and what we did there."

Veteran Robert Wall came out to look for his brothers name on the wall, once he found it he started to tear up.

“It’s unbelievable... I just got goosebumps and it was just great to see it,” said Wall. “It’s undesirable… it’s just an overwhelming pleasure to have it here this close, so we can just see it, and it’s just fantastic.”

Even for those currently serving like Sergeant Shane Lawson, the names lining the wall are each individual reminders to be appreciative for those who served before us.

“At first all they’re gonna see is a wall but as they get closer and they start to see those white letters turn into names of those people who served before us and defended our nation, said Lawson.” I think by seeing every single one of those names, it makes me think and be thankful for where I’m at today because every single one of those people on that wall got me to where I am today to be an American so it really hits deep."

After six days in town, Tuesday is the last day the wall will be up and while this is the first time the memorial has come to Honda of Lake City, it may not be the last. Meggs said they hope to bring it back every year going forward.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.