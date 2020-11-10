GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Karen Clarke steps down as Superintendent of Alachua County Public Schools.

Clarke announced her decision to step down in a letter to board members on Tuesday. In the letter she expressed not only her appreciation to serving district students but she also highlighted the number of accomplishments that occurred during her time.

“I am honored to have spent nearly 29 years as an educator with Alachua County Public Schools and am very proud to have led this wonderful district for the past 3 ½ years,” wrote Clarke in her letter to board members. “I am sure that with the support of the Board, the staff and the entire community, this district will continue to achieve great things.”

She will step down from her position on June 30, 2021.

Here is a copy of the letter:

Karen Clarke's letter to board members saying she is stepping down as Alachua County Public Schools Superintendent. (ACPS)

