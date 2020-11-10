Advertisement

Marion County Public Schools ask students to return to brick and mortar school

District officials are targeting students who are receiving a C grade or lower in their core classes, and have missed several classes. At a work session on Nov. 5th they discussed how they would handle students failing their online classes.(MCPS)
By Julia Laude
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Many Marion County students who originally enrolled in online classes may soon be required to attend school in person.  

The Marion County School District recently welcomed back roughly 2,000 students to in-person learning and they expect even more to come back.  

“Our principals based on the guidance that we’ve given them for addressing students who are struggling in the online environment have identified roughly another 1,700 students that they are working to bring back this quarter across all of our schools due to academic or attendance concerns,” MCPS Area Director, Ben Whitehouse said during the work session.  

Several of these students will be on what the district is calling an ‘Academic Contract’.  

“Meaning that you can still be online but you have to improve this and you have to improve this and you have to perform these standards,” MCPS Public Relations Director, Kevin Christian said.  

But there are options if families really want their children to remain enrolled in distance learning.  

“We do have some flexibility for those families that still have those extenuating circumstances at home and by that we would think that those would be certainly health conditions of the student or it could be health conditions of the family and we’ll work with them to see what classes can still be available to those students via MCPSonline or maybe Marion Virtual if that’s a better option for them,” Christian added.  '

Home schooling and Florida Virtual are also other options district officials said.

They also said adhering to social distancing guidelines has been a priority throughout this time and will be reviewed again with incoming students.

