Ocala detour altering traffic pattern

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Starting Tuesday, people in Ocala may have their commutes altered due to work on a rail road crossing.

A detour will be in effect for north and south bound traffic on South Pine Avenue through Thursday.

Homes and businesses on the road will have access, but through traffic will have to go around the crossing.

North of the crossing the detour begins on Southwest 17th Street.

South of the crossing the detour begins on Southwest 32nd Street.

North of the railroad crossing , the detour will begin at State Road 464 (Southwest 17th Street). Motorists heading south on South Pine Avenue approaching the closure will be directed to turn right (west) on State Road (S.R.) 464 and proceed to S.R. 200. Motorists will then turn left (west) on S.R. 200 and then left (south) on Southwest 27th Avenue. From there, motorists will go south to Southwest 42nd Street and turn left (east) to get back to South Pine Avenue south of the railroad crossing.

South of the railroad crossing, the detour will begin at Southwest 32nd Street. Motorists heading north on South Pine Avenue will be directed to turn left (west) on Southwest 32nd Street, then right (north) on Southwest 27th Avenue, then right (east) on S.R. 200 and right (east) on S.R. 464 (Southwest 17th Street).

