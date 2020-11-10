Advertisement

Pizza Hut adds Beyond Meat to its menu

Pizza Hut has added Beyond Meat to its menu.
Pizza Hut has added Beyond Meat to its menu.(Source: Pizza Hut via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Pizza Hut has added Beyond Meat’s plant-based Italian sausage to its menu to become the first pizza chain in the U.S. to offer plant-based meat pizza.

With the pandemic forcing some meat plants to reduce operations – and some to close altogether – traditional meat has gotten more expensive.

Several quick-serve restaurant chains have unveiled plant-based meat substitutions on their menus, including Burger King.

The Impossible Whopper became wildly popular when Burger King introduced the plant-based burger last year.

At Pizza Hut, you have two options: either a cheese pizza or a veggie pizza, both topped with the plant-based sausage crumble.

Pizza Hut said the options are available for “a limited time starting November 10, 2020 while supplies last in all traditional Pizza Hut locations in the United States,” and at “select participating Pizza Hut Express locations.”

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Update
ETA STALLED IN THE SE GULF
Photo from the FDOC's website, prior to his 2019 release on previous drug related charges.
CCSO: Man shot while trying to break into home
World Equestrian Center hosts career fair in Ocala
World Equestrian Center hosts career fair in Ocala
Celebrity’s Soul Food has made it’s way to Ocala. The owner of the restaurant chain, with his...
Celebrity’s Soul Food opens headquarters in Ocala
Hutto appeared via video teleconference in his first appearance in court to face manslaughter...
Salt Life co-founder in court for manslaughter

Latest News

President-elect Joe Biden speaks Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del.
Biden defends health care law as high court mulls its fate
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., second from right, talks with the newly...
McConnell, Schumer to lead, but Senate majority uncertain
Rep. Ted Yoho reacts to election results
Dad builds a backyard roller coaster while in quarantine.
Bored dad builds backyard roller coaster