Rep. Ted Yoho reacts to election results, Cammack’s win

Rep. Ted Yoho reacts to election results
Rep. Ted Yoho reacts to election results(Gray DC)
By Alana Austin
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) -- Congressman Ted Yoho (R-Fla.) reacted to the election results in an interview with the Gray Television Washington News Bureau Tuesday.

You can watch his thoughts on the presidential election, the legal challenges unfolding and how Floridians voted in this latest cycle in the video below:

Yoho also weighed in on his successor and former staffer, Rep.-elect Kat Cammack, on the transition, what she’ll bring to the district and his reflections on his time in office. You can click on the video below to hear his thoughts:

