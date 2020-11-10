UF graduate creates app to help students find campus events, focus on mental health

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida graduate Nigel Davis is using technology to give back to his alma mater.

“A couple of friends of mine got together and we started building this platform ... with the goal of having students create their college experience rather than just falling into it," Davis said.

“I’m a software engineer at Microsoft and at night ... on the weekends I am the CEO of Grapevine Campus.”

From writing the code to building out the app, to working with his five-man team, Davis is making the most out of what he’s calling his ‘side-gig’-- an event-finding app that he was inspired to create in his fourth year at UF.

“I started seeing flyers for events that had passed and I would look at them and say ‘I really wish I knew more about this.’ Reflecting on my time at UF, they brand that they have over 1,000 student organizations with dozen of events every day ... so I was like ‘how do we provide more visibility for these events and make them more accessible for students?’"

After five months of research and hard work, Grapevine was created. All you have to do is download the free app, enter your student information, your interests, and you’re connected.

Since the pandemic hit, most in-person events that you would find on the app were canceled, but Davis said he’s confident the app will be even more useful to students now that things are slowly getting back to normal.

“As we are trying to push this digital transformation of campuses, I think the pandemic kind of highlights the need for that ... handing out flyers is not necessarily the way we will do things in the future.”

The digital aspect also allows for a deeper purpose.

"One thing we are integrating now is kind of weekly check-in with students ... so we can say ‘okay ... how are you doing?’ ... in terms of mental health or physical health ... so that we can recommend events that are happening on campus that these organizations are hosting that would be perfect for you at this time. "

As for the future, Davis hopes to take his app worldwide.

“I have been through college ... I see how difficult it is for a lot of students just to make it through ... and during this business, I have done a lot of research on dropout rates. A lot of students drop out just because the weight of college and managing everything feels really heavy ... so if we can impact even a few students, I think it will be a very great mission accomplished.”

