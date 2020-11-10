Advertisement

Yeti recalls 250,000 travel mugs for lid burning hazard

Yeti can be reached at 1-833-444-3151
There have been two reports of the lid coming off, although no one has been hurt.
There have been two reports of the lid coming off, although no one has been hurt.(Source: Pool, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – If you bought a Yeti mug with a magnetic slider lid recently, you may be due a replacement.

The company is recalling nearly 250,000 of its Rambler 20 oz travel mugs with stronghold lids.

“The magnet slider on the lid can eject and hot contents can spill out, posing injury and burn hazards,” according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission website.

There have been two reports of it happening, although no one has been hurt.

Yeti says the lid should be returned for a full refund and you should stop using the mug immediately.

If you have any questions, Yeti can be reached at 1-833-444-3151 or emailed at productrecall@yeti.com.

There’s a recall form at this link.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Update
ETA STALLED IN THE SE GULF
Photo from the FDOC's website, prior to his 2019 release on previous drug related charges.
CCSO: Man shot while trying to break into home
Celebrity’s Soul Food has made it’s way to Ocala. The owner of the restaurant chain, with his...
Celebrity’s Soul Food opens headquarters in Ocala
Hutto appeared via video teleconference in his first appearance in court to face manslaughter...
Salt Life co-founder in court for manslaughter
World Equestrian Center hosts career fair in Ocala
World Equestrian Center hosts career fair in Ocala

Latest News

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said late Monday night that Subtropical Storm Theta...
Forecasters: Theta forms, record 29th named Atlantic storm
Democrats Take Aim at Qualified Immunity to Increase Police Accountability
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) reacts to election results
Residents walk a flooded street to reach their homes, Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 in Fort Lauderdale,...
Final weeks of historic hurricane season bring new storms