Alachua County Schools set to close due to Hurricane EtA

Alachua County Schools set to close on Thursday due to upcoming storm.
Alachua County Schools set to close on Thursday due to upcoming storm.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 11:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Schools set to close on Thursday due to upcoming storm.

RELATED STORY: Latest update on ETA

“Based on the projected path, heavy rains and sustained winds from Hurricane Eta, and in consultation with local emergency management officials, the decision has been made to close Alachua County Public Schools on Thursday, Nov.12,” said school district spokesperson Jackie Johnson.

Employees should not report to work on Thursday as well.

ACPS has not made a decision about schools on Friday.

“The district will be closely monitoring the storm and communicating with Emergency Management,” added Johnson in a press release. “ACPS families and staff will be notified when a decision about holding school on Friday is made.”

