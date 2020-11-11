Advertisement

Alachua County seeking equestrian-themed sculpture

By Walker Thomas
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua county is calling for an artist to create an equestrian-themed sculpture.

The county is offering more than $33,000 for a sculpture outside the Alachua County Agricultural and Equestrian Center.

Submissions are due by January 13th. The sculpture must be equestrian-themed and cannot include any moving parts or water features.

