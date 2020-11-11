Alachua County Superintendent Karen Clarke makes room for new school board members to pick a new leader

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -One of the biggest tasks the new Alachua County School Board will have to tackle in the new year is appointing a new superintendent to lead the district.

“So this district, you know, it’s really in my heart,” said Karen Clarke, the current superintendent. Clarke announced she’s stepping down from the position.

From Kindergarten to superintendent, Clarke is a product of the same school district she serves. Her resignation on June 30 2021 comes as a newcomer prepares to fill the district two seat on the board.

“You know, anytime you make a decision like this, no matter what that decision is, you just have to really think about things, weigh options, really look at what is going to be best,” added Clarke. “So no there’s not just one, there’s no one event or anything that prompts a decision like this, you know, you just do a lot of thought, reflection and then come to that decision.”

Clarke adds that the new board should have the choice as to who leads the district. A choice that Diyonne McGraw will play a role in.

“This was a real challenge but you know, people do what they feel is best and we want to thank her,” McGraw added. She says people voted for change by electing her and an ideal candidate for the open job would be someone with experience and not afraid to be hands-on.

“However, you’re going to really have to have those interpersonal skills, organizational skills to be able to build relationships to make sure people are going to roll up their sleeves and really go to work,” McGraw emphasized. “This is not going to be easy, however, it’s all about the kids at the end of the day.”

At their next school board meeting, on Nov. 17, history will be made when McGraw is sworn in. It will be the first time in Alachua County’s history that the majority of the school board members are black women.

