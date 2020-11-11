Advertisement

Alachua County votes to buy Budget Inn for the GRACE Marketplace transitional housing plan

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 8:25 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County is moving forward with a plan to reduce homelessness by investing in more transitional housing.

Commissioners unanimously voted on Tuesday to spend $2,300,000 to buy the Budget Inn located at 4401 SW 13th St. in Gainesville.

This is part of the transitional housing plan for GRACE Marketplace.

Other locations were discussed, but commissioner Ken Cornell felt this location offered the most advantages."This one seems to be in a really positive location. it seems to be a really good opportunity," Cornell said. “I think it really moves forward our commitment.”

Staff recommended using the general fund reserve to fund the one time purchase, but also suggested that $1,000,000 in the fiscal year 2021 budget for housing programs can be used to help.

“It feels great to have a modern building that is safe, sanitary, and provides the respect necessary,” said commissioner Robert “Hutch” Hutchinson.

