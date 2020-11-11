Cedar Key residents prepare for Tropical Storm Eta

CEDAR KEY, Fla. (WCJB) - Tropical Storm Eta is on path to strike North Central Florida.

The wind and the rain has picked up drastically in Cedar Key and Vice Mayor Sue Colson tells TV20, the city is ready for but not expecting the worst.

“We are really well versed on how to do this," said Colson. "They’re all out there working as hard as they can to get everything ready. Nobody’s panicking. Everybody’s expecting what could happen...we don’t worry anymore and say we’re not gonna do this because it’s not bad. We’re just getting ready as if it was bad and that’s everything we can do.”

For those that live in Cedar Key, many are not too concerned about the strength of the storm. Flooding was their main concern.

“We live right on the water, so we are expecting some high water from the surge," said resident Jim Fleming. “You really never know with the storms until the last minute, so it’s better to prepare for the worst and hope for the best.

"I’ve been through several hurricanes..I went through Hermine and had about five-foot of water under the house - not expecting that with this one... hope not anyways. But you really never know, so like I said, it’s better to prepare.”

Barricades have been set up and businesses have shut down for the most part in the area.

Cedar Key School was closed on Wednesday and will remain closed on Thursday. The school is considered a high ground, so many in the area have brought their boats and equipment to the school in case of any major flooding.

However, Cedar Key Police say they are not closing the Cedar Key Bridge. According to Chief of Police Virgil Sandlon, the tides are not supposed to be as bad as they previously expected, and they should be good shape.

