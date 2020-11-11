Closing Central: Eta shuts down schools, University of Florida and city, county offices

(WCJB) - North Central Florida is set to see some effects from Eta and several schools and offices are set to close on Thursday to brace for the impact.

Here is a breakdown of closures expected for Thursday. If any closures are extended until Friday, this post will be updated to show the change.

Schools Closed

Alachua County School District

Levy County School District

Gilchrist County School District

Dixie County School District

Bradford County School District

Union County School District

Cornerstone School in Ocala

University of Florida

Santa Fe Community College

College of Central Florida

Columbia County Schools

City/County/District Offices Closed

Alachua County Library District

All County parks and conservation lands are closed

All High Spring city functions, except for Emergency Services, will be Thursday. The commission meeting scheduled for the evening has been postponed until Nov. 19th at 6:30PM.

Newberry city offices and facilities will be closed Thursday, Nov. 12.

Levy County City/County/District Office Closures

All government buildings, along with the county courthouse, the health department, tax collector, county appraiser, parks, and boat ramps.

City offices for Cedar Key, Bronson, Otter Creek, Chiefland, Fanning Springs, Inglis, and Yankeetown.

Devil Hammock Wildlife Management Area.

Other

Marion County’s “State of the County” address has been postponed. No date and time scheduled.

Alachua County trash collection, yard clippings, and recycling have been postponed and will resume on Friday. Collection Centers, the Household Hazardous Waste Center, and the Transfer Station are also closed on Thursday.

The official hand recount of the Growth Management Charter Amendment has been rescheduled to Friday the 13th at 9am.

Notes from Alachua County

The 311 Rumor Control phone number is now active. Please use it to verify the most up to the minute information on Hurricane Eta. For life-threatening emergencies, call 911. For emergencies that are not life-threatening, call 352-955-1818.

Public safety vehicles and responders will stay out unless wind speeds make responding too dangerous. The service will resume as soon as it is safe.

No shelters are opened at this time in Alachua County.

