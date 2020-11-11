Dixie County Schools will close due to Eta

CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Hurricane Eta shuts down another school district.

Dixie County Schools will be closed Thursday, Nov. 12. The school district will post a decision on their Facebook page by 2 p.m. on Thursday on whether or not schools will be closed on Friday, Nov. 13.

RELATED STORY: Latest update on ETA

Alachua County Schools also decided to close schools on Thursday earlier on Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.