Dixie County Schools will close due to Eta

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 11:52 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Hurricane Eta shuts down another school district.

Dixie County Schools will be closed Thursday, Nov. 12. The school district will post a decision on their Facebook page by 2 p.m. on Thursday on whether or not schools will be closed on Friday, Nov. 13.

RELATED STORY: Latest update on ETA

Alachua County Schools also decided to close schools on Thursday earlier on Wednesday.

