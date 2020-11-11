Dixie County Schools will close due to Eta
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 11:52 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Hurricane Eta shuts down another school district.
Dixie County Schools will be closed Thursday, Nov. 12. The school district will post a decision on their Facebook page by 2 p.m. on Thursday on whether or not schools will be closed on Friday, Nov. 13.
RELATED STORY: Latest update on ETA
Alachua County Schools also decided to close schools on Thursday earlier on Wednesday.
Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.