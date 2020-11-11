ETA EXPECTED TO ARRIVE THURSDAY IN NCFL

Tropical Storm Eta continues its track NNE in the SE Gulf with 65 mph winds. Eta could possibly strengthen in the southeast Gulf of Mexico through late Wednesday. The latest forecast track from the NHC expects Eta to move NNE approaching the Gulf coast of NCFL during the day on Thursday. A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for the Gulf Coast from the Aucilla River south to the Suwannee River and a Tropical Storm Warning has been issued from the Suwannee River south to Bonita Beach. Conditions are expected to become unsettled with showers and storms, gusty winds, and heavy rain through Thursday. Stay tuned to WCJB TV20 for the latest updates on Eta through the week.

