Florida woman arrested for threatening a teenage boy with a knife

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police arrested a woman who threatened a teenage boy with a knife, if he did not give her drugs in exchange for sexual favors.

Shirley Ann Cook is charged with lewd or lascivious molestation of a person under 16.

GPD says the 49-year-old woman met the victim at an abandoned house on NE 22nd St. Tuesday.

He told her he would give her drugs in hopes she would give him a Tobacco cigar, but says he did not actually have drugs with him.

The vicrim says cook took out a kitchen knife and threatened to "cut off his penis,” if he did not give her drugs.

