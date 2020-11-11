Florida woman arrested for threatening a teenage boy with a knife
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police arrested a woman who threatened a teenage boy with a knife, if he did not give her drugs in exchange for sexual favors.
Shirley Ann Cook is charged with lewd or lascivious molestation of a person under 16.
GPD says the 49-year-old woman met the victim at an abandoned house on NE 22nd St. Tuesday.
He told her he would give her drugs in hopes she would give him a Tobacco cigar, but says he did not actually have drugs with him.
The vicrim says cook took out a kitchen knife and threatened to "cut off his penis,” if he did not give her drugs.
