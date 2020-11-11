Advertisement

Hundreds attend Strike Out Hunger’s food & turkey giveaway

Hundreds of Alachua County residents lined up at the Alachua County Fairgrounds located at 3100...
Hundreds of Alachua County residents lined up at the Alachua County Fairgrounds located at 3100 NE 39th Ave. for Strike Out Hunger’s Food and Turkey Giveaway.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 7:18 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Community partners in Alachua County worked together to make sure families have meals this Thanksgiving.

Hundreds of Alachua County residents lined up at the Alachua County Fairgrounds located at 3100 NE 39th Ave. on Tuesday for Strike Out Hunger’s Food and Turkey Giveaway.

Along with turkeys, families were given beans, mashed potatoes, fruits, and dairy products.

Strike Out Hunger was created in 2008 to bring awareness to hunger and food insecurity in the county.

Rodney Long, president and founder of The Long Foundation, said community partners and Farm Share wanted to ensure that families were fed during the holidays especially during the pandemic.

“Food insecurity is worse now with the pandemic than it was before,” Long said. “We try to work to try to provide food to sustain families throughout the holidays.”

Long mentioned the long lines at the giveaway and shared how important it was to host the giveaway during these times.

“It just goes to show how great the need is,” Long said. “When you look down and see 900 cars in a line, thousands of cars in a line, and on average one of those cars probably have two or three people in it. You do the math it tells you how many households we are impacting.”

According to the 2019 Strike Out Hunger Week outcomes report, more than 1,300 families received Thanksgiving baskets with turkeys and other nonperishable items from the giveaway.

Those who are interested in being a volunteer at a Farm Share food giveaway in Alachua County can call 352-371-4566

