Tropical Storm Eta cancels class for Marion County Schools

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County School is the latest North Central Florida district to cancel classes for Thursday due to the upcoming storm.

“Out of an abundance of caution, and based on the latest weather predictions, school for tomorrow (Thursday), Nov. 12, is cancelled in Marion County,” said the school district in a press release. “This is due to predicted high winds that could make it unsafe for buses to be on the roads. At this time, because no shelters are expected to open, Marion schools plan to reopen Friday on normal schedules.”

MCPS says that after school actives on Wednesday should not been impacted but families can contact their child’s school to see if there are any changes.

The Citizens Information Hotline at the Marion County Emergency Operations Center is active until midnight tonight for questions from the public. The number to call is 352.369.7500.

