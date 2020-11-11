In Case You Missed It: Nov. 10
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Here are the local and national stories from Nov. 10th that you need to know about, in case you missed it.
Local Headlines:
- Karen Clarke steps down as Superintendent of Alachua County Public Schools
- Marion County Public Schools ask students to return to brick and mortar school
- UF graduate creates app to help students find campus events, focus on mental health
- An Alachua County inmate in a ‘vegetative state’ after fight at jail
- FHP: Fatal accident involving pedestrian on US 301
- Rep. Ted Yoho reacts to election results, Cammack’s win
National Headlines:
- Sec. of State Pompeo brushes aside results showing Trump lost
- Yeti recalls 250,000 travel mugs for lid burning hazard
- Vatican faults many for McCarrick’s rise, spares Francis
- Biden vows to ‘get right to work’ despite Trump resistance
- U.S. bankruptcy court approves sale of J.C. Penney
- GOP unveils $1.4T spending bill amid post-election turmoil
