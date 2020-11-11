Judge dismisses Alachua County resident’s cases against General Motors

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) -A court action by a resident of Alachua County against General Motors (GM) was suddenly dismissed.

U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor closed the file on a lawsuit brought by Jason Compton. His legal team and lawyers for GM agreed to dismiss the case with prejudice, which means Compton may not sue in another court.

Plaintiff Jason Compton (“Plaintiff”) and Defendant General Motors LLC (“GM”), by and through their undersigned counsel, hereby stipulate and agree that, pursuant to Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 41(a)(1)(A)(ii), Plaintiff’s individual claims and this action against GM are hereby dismissed with prejudice, with each party to bear its own costs and attorneys’ fees.

Compton had claimed GM knew of defects in its trucks' braking systems after his brakes failed in January of 2019.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.