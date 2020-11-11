Advertisement

K9s for Warriors Stays on Mission Through the Pandemic

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - When veterans come home from battle, transitioning back into civilian life can be a daunting task.

On average, 20 veterans die from suicide each day according to the US Department of Veterans Affairs, but groups like K9s for Warriors are working to bring that number down by training service dogs to help veterans cope with the physical and mental scars from service.

“You know I’m a graduate of the program in 2015 and I came back and I started working here and I can see how this program affects the warrior and their family,” said Greg Wells, Manager of Programs with K9s for Warriors.

The program has been able to continue its work through the pandemic, training 90 dogs and pairing them with veterans.

“We were in a state where we could keep going. The doors were still open. And you can’t Zoom train a dog. You can’t Zoom train a warrior,” said K9s for Warriors CEO Rory Diamond.

Working at a limited capacity has come at a cost.

The program’s wait time has doubled from two to four years, with 391 veterans on the waitlist.

“Our biggest fear is to lose a warrior on our waitlist. Our warriors, 82 percent of them have attempted suicide before they come here and we have an almost perfect record in stopping it after a warrior comes here, but we’ve got to get them through our doors first,” said Diamond.

But the program has plans to expand to meet the growing need.

“We’re going to break ground next year on what we call a ‘Mega Kennel’. The world’s largest rescue dog training center. So we’ll get much more dogs like Angel here through our system,” said Diamond.

K9s for Warriors is 100-percent free to veterans, and while the Florida Legislature approved $600,000 for the program this year, private donations provide most of the funding.

If you want to help their cause, you can donate at k9sforwarriors.org.

K9s for Warriors has a 10-year history of helping veterans and currently operates in 47 states.

In that time, it has trained and paired 641 service dogs with veterans.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Karen Clarke is stepping down from her position as Alachua County Superintendent. She ...
Karen Clarke steps down as Superintendent of Alachua County Public Schools
TROPICAL UPDATE
Tropical Storm Eta Approaching NCFL
Celebrity’s Soul Food has made it’s way to Ocala. The owner of the restaurant chain, with his...
Celebrity’s Soul Food opens headquarters in Ocala
An Alachua County inmate in a ‘vegetative state’ after fight at jail
An Alachua County inmate in a ‘vegetative state’ after fight at jail
Residents are not sure how to prepare for the storm since forecast tracks keep changing.
Eta bringing headaches to forecasters and North Central Florida residents

Latest News

Cedar Key residents prepare for Tropical Storm Eta
Cedar Key residents prepare for Tropical Storm Eta
K9s for Warriors Stays on Mission Through the Pandemic
K9s for Warriors Stays on Mission Through the Pandemic
For those that live in Cedar Key, many are not too concerned about the strength of the storm....
Cedar Key residents prepare for Tropical Storm Eta
All across north central Florida residents remembered the meaning of Veteran’s Day on Wednesday.
Marion County Public Schools holds 14th annual Veteran’s Day ceremony