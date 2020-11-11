Advertisement

Levy County Schools will close due to Hurricane Eta

Eta Latest
Eta Latest(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 12:12 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) -The Levy County School District has decided to cancel classes for Thursday.

With Hurricane Eta projected track heading towards North Central Florida, the school district has decided to shut down on Thursday.

The district says they plan to reopen on Friday.

Alachua County and Dixie County schools are also closed on Thursday.

