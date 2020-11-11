Local Marine Corps celebrate 245th anniversary

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - On Tuesday Novemeber 10th, the day before Veterans Day, the United States Marine Corps celebrated its 245th anniversary.

While the Gator Detachment 990 of the Marine Corps League canceled this year’s Marine Corps ball, they still got together for a birthday celebration in High Springs.

The setting was more casual than prior celebrations but the Marines still observed many of the formalities of the occasion, including the ceremonial cutting of the birthday cake.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.