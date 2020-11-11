Marion County Public Schools holds 14th annual Veteran’s Day ceremony

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - All across north central Florida residents remembered the meaning of Veteran’s Day on Wednesday.

The pandemic forced some ceremonies online, while others continued in person.

2020 Veterans Day Ceremony Posted by Marion County, Florida on Wednesday, November 11, 2020

Marion County Public Schools held its 14th annual Veteran’s Day ceremony.

“I am proud to say that we have 276 employees in Marion County Public Schools who are veterans,” Superintendent of Schools, Diane Gullett said during the ceremony.

This year’s event was scaled back due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with several residents watching the ceremony online.

But the in-person event still had a color guard presentation, a family wreath presentation and 21-gun salute.

And for several Marion County veterans, the day is a day that is so special to them.

“My entire family served this country throughout it’s history all the way back to the Revolutionary War and I think it’s an honor to serve my country,” Veteran Scott Henry said.

Henry said he served in Vietnam as part of the Armed Forces Police in 1968 and 1969 in the United States Marine Corps. And in 1974 he re-enlisted but this time as for the United State Navy.

The event was roughly 30 minutes long, with former music teacher Joanne Crowder completing the ceremony by singing ‘O, America’.

LISTEN | Former music teacher now Program Specialist for the @MarionCountyK12 district wraps up today’s #VeteransDay ceremony by singing ‘Oh America’ @WCJB20 pic.twitter.com/NEIUOJSu8T — Julia Laude (@JuliaMaeLaude) November 11, 2020

