November 2020 Hometown Heroes: Presidential Election Poll Workers

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -To play a part in the most important election of 2020 is no easy task.

“But it’s well worth it, it’s very rewarding,” said Sabrina Williams, the poll clerk for precinct 26 at the Westside Rec Center. “Like I said, I feel like I’m an extension of the voice of the people.”

“It was such a positive experience and I think everybody left feeling that way,” added Billie DeNunzio, the assistant poll clerk for precinct 17.

It was a 12+ hour day for both Williams and DeNunzio, who did their civic duty by working at the polls.

“So this is my third year doing the polls, working the elections,” added Williams. “And it was actually an exercise of zeta phi beta to go out. We all went and got trained on one particular aspect of the polls and we all worked it. I loved it so much that I’ve been coming back every single year.”

From municipal to presidential, Williams' has worked every election this year.

A few blocks up the road, DeNunzio served as the assistant poll clerk for precinct 17 at Elks Lodge in Gainesville.

"And so you have to feel good, mentioned DeNunzio. “You feel good about what you’re doing and you’re trying to make a difference. And that’s what, we were making a difference in our country. Whatever way you wanted to vote and nobody asked or did anything to indicate how they were voting, it was all very, very professional.”

With hours of in-person, online and COVID-19 training under their belts, both women agree— they’re ready to do it all over again for municipal elections in March.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.