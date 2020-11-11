Ocala receives FEMA grant to improve sewer system

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The City of Ocala has been awarded grant money from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in the amount of $1,454,257. Funding will be used to cover the cost of installing backup generators and other improvements to the city’s sanitary sewer collection systems.

The city applied for grant funding in June 2018 and was awarded these funds on Nov. 4, 2020. The grant is funded by the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP), a funding source that operates under FEMA, providing resources for critical infrastructure upgrades.

The approved proposal includes the purchase and installation of twenty permanent generators, automatic transfer switches and other electrical components for designated lift stations. The upgrades will allow lift stations to remain functional in the event of power loss due to hurricanes or other tropical storms. Existing manhole covers will be removed and replaced with new covers and seals to prevent stormwater intrusion and sanitary overflows.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.