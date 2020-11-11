Report: Gov. Ron DeSantis looks to expand Stand Your Ground Law

(WCJB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis is looking to expand Florida’s self-defense law, known as ‘Stand Your Ground.'

According to the Miami Herald, DeSantis is drafting an “anti-mob” legislation which expands on the above law and eludes to someone not being charged for killing someone, if they are in fear for their life.

Some of the proposed changes include several new additions for people to justify using force against each other during criminal acts like looting or protests.

This is in response to several national protests that happened in Florida, and across the county, that centered against police brutality.

The report says the legislation would make it a third-degree felony to block traffic during protests ,and provide immunity to drivers who say they accidentally hurt or killed protestors blocking traffic.

This proposed expansion to the Stand Your Ground Law comes on the heals of DeSantis announcing what he called, a 'bold and comprehensive legislation’ in September designed to clamp down on violent and disorderly protests.

Items include: mandatory sentencing for striking a law enforcement officer, penalties for those that topple building on public property and losing eligibility for unemployment assistance if convicted of participating in violence.

DeSantis also says they are going to penalize those that organize these events, while also “enhancing” punishment - like not offering bail for those that strike a law enforcement official until their first court appearance.

Another major component to this package is removing the ability for local governments to defund law enforcement agencies. According to DeSantis, those local governments that try to defund departments will see any grant or aid from the state cut.

The proposal was sent from the governor’s office to lawmakers ahead of the next session - which begins next week.

