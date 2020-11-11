Santa Fe’s Ernest Ross signs with NC State

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) -Santa Fe 6-foot-9 forward Ernest Ross has signed his national letter of intent with North Carolina State of the ACC, the school he verbally committed to during the spring. Ross is listed as the 58th overall prospect in the class of 2021 by ESPN.

Ross uses his frame to dominate the paint at both ends of the court, but last season added more jump shots to his offensive arsenal.

Ross had offers from schools like LSU and Texas A&M, but chose the Wolfpack because of the personal touch they displayed during his recruitment.

“They were consistent," said Ross. "Coach Kevin Keatts, all the assistants, they were talking to my grandma, and that’s a big thing to talk to my grandma, and I just felt comfortable with them.”

