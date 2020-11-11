Advertisement

Santa Fe’s Ernest Ross signs with NC State

Raider to play college hoops in the ACC
By Kevin Wells
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 6:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) -Santa Fe 6-foot-9 forward Ernest Ross has signed his national letter of intent with North Carolina State of the ACC, the school he verbally committed to during the spring. Ross is listed as the 58th overall prospect in the class of 2021 by ESPN.

Ross uses his frame to dominate the paint at both ends of the court, but last season added more jump shots to his offensive arsenal.

Ross had offers from schools like LSU and Texas A&M, but chose the Wolfpack because of the personal touch they displayed during his recruitment.

“They were consistent," said Ross. "Coach Kevin Keatts, all the assistants, they were talking to my grandma, and that’s a big thing to talk to my grandma, and I just felt comfortable with them.”

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Karen Clarke is stepping down from her position as Alachua County Superintendent. She ...
Karen Clarke steps down as Superintendent of Alachua County Public Schools
TROPICAL UPDATE
Tropical Storm Eta Approaching NCFL
Celebrity’s Soul Food has made it’s way to Ocala. The owner of the restaurant chain, with his...
Celebrity’s Soul Food opens headquarters in Ocala
An Alachua County inmate in a ‘vegetative state’ after fight at jail
An Alachua County inmate in a ‘vegetative state’ after fight at jail
Residents are not sure how to prepare for the storm since forecast tracks keep changing.
Eta bringing headaches to forecasters and North Central Florida residents

Latest News

This week's Scholar Athlete is Melonie Piechucki, a senior from Bell Middle-High School.
Meldon Law Scholar Athlete of the Week: Melonie Piechucki (Bell Volleyball)
Wolfpack land 6-9 Raider
Ross commits to Wolfpack
Arkansas quarterback Feleipe Franks (13) rushes for a big gain against Texas A&M during the...
Franks, Gators embrace Saturday’s matchup
Florida vs Arkansas Sat.
Florida set to host former QB