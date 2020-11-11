Veterans Day events in North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The pandemic may change the way people are observing Veterans Day, but it doesn’t impact the gratitude veterans deserve for their service.

People across North Central Florida are recognizing Veterans Day by honoring service members with virtual and in-person events.

A new Winn-Dixie grand opening in Gainesville today will honor veterans with a ceremony and multiple $5,000 donations to UF’s ROTC and local Folds of Honor recipients.

In Lake City, a flag retirement ceremony will take place at 9 am with a cook out style lunch.

Marion County schools will hold its 14th annual tribute to veterans both in-person and online at 11 am at the Marion County Veteran’s Park. The memorial will feature a color guard presentation by West Port High School’s JROTC, music from Belleview High’s Jazz Band, and more.

The City of Gainesville will also take a virtual approach for the annual Veterans Day ceremony at Evergreen Cemetery. A video featuring inspirational messages from local veterans will be posted online at noon.

As a final resting place for 1,100 area veterans, the cemetery and city are teaming up to build a veterans monument.

“The City, in conjunction with the Evergreen Cemetery Association of Gainesville, is planning to build a veterans monument and establish a veterans yard onsite where we’ll honor our military veterans,” said Russell Etling, cultural affairs manager in the department of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs.

As part of the project, they say a regional call to artists will be issued in early 2021 for the design of the monument.

