Advertisement

Veterans Day events in North Central Florida

By Amber Pellicone
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 6:59 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The pandemic may change the way people are observing Veterans Day, but it doesn’t impact the gratitude veterans deserve for their service.

People across North Central Florida are recognizing Veterans Day by honoring service members with virtual and in-person events.

A new Winn-Dixie grand opening in Gainesville today will honor veterans with a ceremony and multiple $5,000 donations to UF’s ROTC and local Folds of Honor recipients.

In Lake City, a flag retirement ceremony will take place at 9 am with a cook out style lunch.

Marion County schools will hold its 14th annual tribute to veterans both in-person and online at 11 am at the Marion County Veteran’s Park. The memorial will feature a color guard presentation by West Port High School’s JROTC, music from Belleview High’s Jazz Band, and more.

The City of Gainesville will also take a virtual approach for the annual Veterans Day ceremony at Evergreen Cemetery. A video featuring inspirational messages from local veterans will be posted online at noon.

As a final resting place for 1,100 area veterans, the cemetery and city are teaming up to build a veterans monument.

“The City, in conjunction with the Evergreen Cemetery Association of Gainesville, is planning to build a veterans monument and establish a veterans yard onsite where we’ll honor our military veterans,” said Russell Etling, cultural affairs manager in the department of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs.

As part of the project, they say a regional call to artists will be issued in early 2021 for the design of the monument.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Karen Clarke is stepping down from her position as Alachua County Superintendent. She ...
Karen Clarke steps down as Superintendent of Alachua County Public Schools
Celebrity’s Soul Food has made it’s way to Ocala. The owner of the restaurant chain, with his...
Celebrity’s Soul Food opens headquarters in Ocala
An Alachua County inmate in a ‘vegetative state’ after fight at jail
An Alachua County inmate in a ‘vegetative state’ after fight at jail
Fatal Accident
FHP: Fatal accident involving pedestrian on US 301
Tropical Update
ETA EXPECTED TO ARRIVE THURSDAY IN NCFL

Latest News

ICYMI
In Case You Missed It: Nov. 10
In Case You Missed It: Nov. 10
In Case You Missed It: Nov. 10
Alachua County seeking equestrian-themed sculpture
Alachua County seeking equestrian-themed sculpture
Tropical Update
ETA EXPECTED TO ARRIVE THURSDAY IN NCFL
Marion County Pets: Hookie, Katalina and Sammy
Marion County Pets: Hookie, Katalina and Sammy