Aftermath of Tropical Storm Eta in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents of Turkey Creek Forest in Gainesville say the creek near the entrance of the neighborhood usually floods during a big storm. The creek was close to full Thursday afternoon, but not overflowing.

TV20′s Amber Pellicone drove around Gainesville to try and find any damage, but didn’t come across but more than puddles, pine needles and small brush on the roadways and ground.

It’s a different story though for one resident right down the street, who had an interesting wake up call last night when a tree fell on his house.

Spring Forest Resident, Rob Burrichter said it’s not uncommon for trees to fall down in his neighborhood during a storm.

“At about 2:30 this morning we heard a thump and I didn’t do anything because what can you do in the middle of the night then this morning I walked out to get the papers and there it was,” Burrichter.

We haven’t heard much else about damage or power outages in the area. You can send us photos or video of severe weather or damage in the area here.

