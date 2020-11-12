Advertisement

Aftermath of Tropical Storm Eta in Gainesville

By Amber Pellicone
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 1:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents of Turkey Creek Forest in Gainesville say the creek near the entrance of the neighborhood usually floods during a big storm. The creek was close to full Thursday afternoon, but not overflowing.

TV20′s Amber Pellicone drove around Gainesville to try and find any damage, but didn’t come across but more than puddles, pine needles and small brush on the roadways and ground.

It’s a different story though for one resident right down the street, who had an interesting wake up call last night when a tree fell on his house.

Spring Forest Resident, Rob Burrichter said it’s not uncommon for trees to fall down in his neighborhood during a storm.

“At about 2:30 this morning we heard a thump and I didn’t do anything because what can you do in the middle of the night then this morning I walked out to get the papers and there it was,” Burrichter.

We haven’t heard much else about damage or power outages in the area. You can send us photos or video of severe weather or damage in the area here.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eta moves NE
Closing Central: Alachua County Schools to open on Friday
TROPICAL UPDATE
Eta Now 65 Miles South of Cedar Key
Noon WX Updates with Reporters
WCJB Coverage Central: A look at Eta’s impacts in our area
100 feet wide sinkhole in Gainesville neighborhood
WATCH: Drone goes inside a 100 feet wide sinkhole in Gainesville neighborhood
Residents are not sure how to prepare for the storm since forecast tracks keep changing.
Eta bringing headaches to forecasters and North Central Florida residents

Latest News

An early morning accident kills a pedestrian in Alachua
An early morning accident kills a pedestrian in Alachua
Latest Forecast
Latest Forecast
Noon WX Updates with Reporters
Noon WX Updates with Reporters
Latest Forecast
Latest Forecast