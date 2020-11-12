Alachua County, Gainesville hosts virtual Veterans Day celebrations

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County and Gainesville paid homage to local veterans in the community through virtual celebrations.

The celebrations honored veterans for their sacrifice with songs, tributes, and interviews of veterans.

The veterans discussed their service and what veterans day means to them.

“Veterans day is an honorable day,” said Ronald Carbaugh, United States Army Korean War Veteran. “Not just for me but for all of my comrades that didn’t come back. My grandparents, my uncles. My family dates back to 1649 and we’ve been in every war this country ever had.”

The video also featured veterans sharing memorabilia and pictures from when they served.

“We lost a lot of friends back in Korea,” said Kenneth Sassaman, United States Army Korean War Veteran. “We had quite a few casualties. It’s called the ‘Forgotten War’ but we that were there will always remember it.”

To watch Gainesville’s Veterans Day video, watch here.

To watch Alachua County’s Veterans Day video, watch here.

