Alachua County Pets: Freya, Athena and Spirit, and Harley

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes.

Freya is a 2-year-old kitty.

Shelter staff says she could really use a forever home where she can settle in and enjoy herself.

Athena and Spirit are two little tuxedo cats.

Both are apparently very adventurous and would make a fun addition to a home.

Harley is a 3-year-old gray and white Great Dane mix.

Staff says she needs to be the only pet in the home so if you only have room for one she might be your girl.

Dog and puppy adoptions are $40.

Cats and kittens are $20.

Adoptions include their spay and neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations, and microchips. Those looking to adopt must be 18 or older and pets at home must be up to date on vaccines and licenses.

You can contact Alachua County Animal Services at 1-352-264-6870 ext. 5, or email ACAS@alachuacounty.us to schedule a visit Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

They do note that services will be closed to the public today.

