An early morning accident kills a pedestrian in Alachua

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - A pedestrian was killed early Thursday morning in Alachua.

The accident happened on southbound US 441 in front of the Alachua Hitchcock’s Market and Mi Apa restaurant. The roads were slick due to heavy rain, making driving difficult.

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say the driver of the Mitsubishi Mirage, who struck the pedestrian, is okay and is just shaken up. A Bradford County deputy witnessed the crash, and troopers say they are questioning him but believe it was just an accident.

