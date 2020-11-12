Advertisement

Columbia County Report: 'Food for Fines’ donation begins at Columbia County Public Library

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Tropical Storm Eta did little, if any damage in Columbia County, however the uncertain threat of the storm caused some institutions to either close or make schedule adjustments. The Columbia County school system closed all schools for the day. Schools will resume a regular schedule on Friday. Florida Gateway College delayed classes until 11:30 this morning and the Columbia County Health Department canceled outdoor COVID 19 testing scheduled for the Southside Sports complex. Testing will resume next week at Southside and in Hamilton County.

The Columbia County Public Library will again be collecting donations of food for their Food for Fines program. Every year for the past 13, staff at the library have forgiven fines for overdue items by trading non-perishable food items for a reduction in fines.

“It’s an opportunity for us to help our patrons and also for us and our patrons to help the community. And that’s one reason that we like to do it and certainly you have, if you have fines you can bring in items. For every one food item that you bring in, your fines are reduced by one dollar” says Katrina Evans, Library Director.

The donations will be collected at both the main library in downtown Lake City, the west branch library and the branch in Ft. White. The food will be donated to the Christian Service center and Ft. White elementary school. The fine forgiveness begins on Monday of next week and will end on Sunday November 22nd.

